Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) was $0.93 for the day, down -6.06% from the previous closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698097 shares were traded. SBEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8701.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SBEV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Nistico Robert bought 7,000 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 7,070 led to the insider holds 1,386,000 shares of the business.

Nistico Robert bought 12,000 shares of SBEV for $13,788 on Apr 14. The CEO and Chairman now owns 1,379,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Nistico Robert, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 17,000 shares for $1.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,882 and bolstered with 1,367,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBEV now has a Market Capitalization of 39.60M and an Enterprise Value of 41.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBEV has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2377.

Shares Statistics:

SBEV traded an average of 189.19K shares per day over the past three months and 265.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.51M. Insiders hold about 30.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SBEV as of May 30, 2023 were 110.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 134.71k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.58M to a low estimate of $6.58M. As of the current estimate, Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.5M, an estimated increase of 46.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.09M, up 51.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41M and the low estimate is $41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.