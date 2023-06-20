Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) was $4.02 for the day, down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $4.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9148641 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Barkema Sarah sold 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,963 led to the insider holds 65,903 shares of the business.

O’Connor Casey sold 12,000 shares of SFIX for $61,674 on Mar 24. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 318,094 shares after completing the transaction at $5.14 per share. On Jul 08, another insider, GURLEY J WILLIAM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,428,200 and bolstered with 2,149,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 455.07M and an Enterprise Value of 375.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $8.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1582.

Shares Statistics:

SFIX traded an average of 3.07M shares per day over the past three months and 7.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.78M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of May 30, 2023 were 13.43M with a Short Ratio of 13.43M, compared to 12.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.80% and a Short% of Float of 18.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Stitch Fix, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $161.58, with high estimates of $14.61 and low estimates of $50.04.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.