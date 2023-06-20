Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $0.79

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) closed the day trading at $0.79 up 6.99% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0517 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17285907 shares were traded. SURF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7726.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SURF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when ROSS ROBERT W. sold 10,594 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 18,222 led to the insider holds 99,906 shares of the business.

FEES JESSICA sold 5,980 shares of SURF for $10,286 on Aug 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 111,349 shares after completing the transaction at $1.72 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, RATH HENRY C., who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 5,676 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider received 9,763 and left with 32,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SURF now has a Market Capitalization of 48.07M and an Enterprise Value of 1.47M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SURF has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6897, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8785.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SURF traded about 203.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SURF traded about 1.91M shares per day. A total of 60.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.18M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SURF as of May 30, 2023 were 913.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 847.7k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

