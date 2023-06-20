Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs TENX

After finishing at $0.29 in the prior trading day, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) closed at $0.26, down -10.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1848635 shares were traded. TENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3097 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TENX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.40 and its Current Ratio is at 15.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TENX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.66M and an Enterprise Value of -8.24M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENX has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3372, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8021.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 667.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.22M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TENX as of May 30, 2023 were 91.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 179.86k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.36.