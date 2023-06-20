TH International Limited (THCH) Stock Price Peaks at $2.9300 During Trading

The closing price of TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) was $2.82 for the day, down -2.76% from the previous closing price of $2.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 783680 shares were traded. THCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of THCH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THCH now has a Market Capitalization of 455.39M and an Enterprise Value of 620.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THCH has reached a high of $10.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7327, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3690.

Shares Statistics:

THCH traded an average of 396.89K shares per day over the past three months and 469.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.76M. Insiders hold about 22.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for THCH as of May 30, 2023 were 663.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 363.91k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.