The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) closed at $1.42 in the last session, up 6.05% from day before closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641325 shares were traded. MICS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2700.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MICS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when AULT MILTON C III bought 200 shares for $1.58 per share. The transaction valued at 315 led to the insider holds 1,808,000 shares of the business.

Ault Alliance, Inc. bought 200 shares of MICS for $315 on May 23. The 10% Owner now owns 1,808,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.58 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Ault Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 300 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 504 and bolstered with 1,807,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MICS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.48M and an Enterprise Value of 4.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MICS has reached a high of $10.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4160, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8593.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MICS traded on average about 876.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 116.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.98M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MICS as of May 30, 2023 were 29.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 136.56k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.