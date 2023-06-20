There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) can be one of them

After finishing at $17.28 in the prior trading day, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) closed at $16.67, down -3.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12239895 shares were traded. AFRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AFRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Rabois Keith sold 17,286 shares for $11.15 per share. The transaction valued at 192,711 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rabois Keith sold 17,287 shares of AFRM for $220,673 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 17,286 shares after completing the transaction at $12.77 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Rabois Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,287 shares for $16.71 each. As a result, the insider received 288,791 and left with 34,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFRM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.93B and an Enterprise Value of 7.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has reached a high of $40.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 16.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 26.82M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 297.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFRM as of May 30, 2023 were 41.5M with a Short Ratio of 41.50M, compared to 44.13M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.03% and a Short% of Float of 18.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.94 and -$4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is -$2.88, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.19 and -$3.83.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $405.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $419.2M to a low estimate of $391M. As of the current estimate, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $364.13M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $427.4M, an increase of 18.80% over than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377.41M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.