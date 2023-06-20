There Is Still Room For WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) closed at $1.01 in the last session, down -7.34% from day before closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570564 shares were traded. WIMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WIMI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on December 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIMI now has a Market Capitalization of 87.58M and an Enterprise Value of 8.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIMI has reached a high of $2.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9991, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1340.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WIMI traded on average about 434.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 735.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.88M. Shares short for WIMI as of May 30, 2023 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 1.22M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.4M, up 31.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201M and the low estimate is $201M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.