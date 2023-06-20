There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Amyris Inc. (AMRS).

The closing price of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) was $1.14 for the day, down -12.31% from the previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5705076 shares were traded. AMRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMRS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $0.65 from $3.10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Kieftenbeld Hermanus sold 20,999 shares for $0.95 per share. The transaction valued at 19,949 led to the insider holds 219,768 shares of the business.

ALVAREZ EDUARDO sold 231,368 shares of AMRS for $284,305 on Apr 05. The CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER now owns 612,546 shares after completing the transaction at $1.23 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Kung Frank, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $3.50 each. As a result, the insider received 700,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRS now has a Market Capitalization of 428.49M and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has reached a high of $4.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8922, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7524.

Shares Statistics:

AMRS traded an average of 4.92M shares per day over the past three months and 4.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 365.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRS as of May 30, 2023 were 65.52M with a Short Ratio of 65.52M, compared to 55.33M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.74% and a Short% of Float of 24.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $279.58M to a low estimate of $268.3M. As of the current estimate, Amyris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.21M, an estimated increase of 324.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $86M, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $324.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $555M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $487.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $526.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.85M, up 95.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $484.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $590M and the low estimate is $415.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.