There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)

The price of Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) closed at $2.54 in the last session, down -3.79% from day before closing price of $2.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543193 shares were traded. EYEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EYEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on March 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when GANDOLFO JOHN P bought 2,000 shares for $2.79 per share. The transaction valued at 5,580 led to the insider holds 8,000 shares of the business.

MATHER CHARLES E IV bought 3,000 shares of EYEN for $7,470 on May 26. The Director now owns 77,544 shares after completing the transaction at $2.49 per share. On May 26, another insider, Kern Bren, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $2.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,825 and bolstered with 2,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYEN now has a Market Capitalization of 96.53M and an Enterprise Value of 89.06M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYEN has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7876, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6740.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EYEN traded on average about 490.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 291.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.44M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EYEN as of May 30, 2023 were 779.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 331.6k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47M and the low estimate is $3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 194.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.