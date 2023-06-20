Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs TDW

After finishing at $43.99 in the prior trading day, Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) closed at $43.51, down -1.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674163 shares were traded. TDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TDW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 27,000 shares for $39.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,070,345 led to the insider holds 3,063,645 shares of the business.

ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 21,488 shares of TDW for $637,566 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 3,036,296 shares after completing the transaction at $29.67 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, ROBOTTI ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,300 shares for $30.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 767,688 and bolstered with 3,014,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.21B and an Enterprise Value of 2.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDW has reached a high of $51.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 657.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 738.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.77M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TDW as of May 30, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.32 and $3.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.21. EPS for the following year is $6.47, with 2 analysts recommending between $8.15 and $4.8.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $219.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $220M to a low estimate of $218.4M. As of the current estimate, Tidewater Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.45M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $290.6M, an increase of 51.50% over than the figure of $34.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $294M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $991.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $997.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.68M, up 53.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.