Tredegar Corporation (TG)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) closed at $6.00 in the last session, down -3.23% from day before closing price of $6.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8427141 shares were traded. TG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on June 04, 2015, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TG now has a Market Capitalization of 203.91M and an Enterprise Value of 358.53M. As of this moment, Tredegar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TG has reached a high of $12.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TG traded on average about 243.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.06M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TG as of May 30, 2023 were 833.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 705.51k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TG is 0.52, which was 0.51 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 156.30% for TG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $870.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $870.52M and the low estimate is $870.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.