Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Shares Decline by -4.76% to Close at $2.60

As of close of business last night, Troika Media Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.60, down -4.76% from its previous closing price of $2.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 781710 shares were traded. TRKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRKA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 398,050 led to the insider holds 10,591,710 shares of the business.

Coates Peter bought 9,082 shares of TRKA for $8,491 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 10,091,710 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRKA now has a Market Capitalization of 42.98M and an Enterprise Value of 92.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRKA has reached a high of $26.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6723, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1253.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRKA traded 1.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 909.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.26M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TRKA as of May 30, 2023 were 564.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 324.71k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.