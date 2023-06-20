Understanding Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s financial health through ratios

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) closed the day trading at $2.01 down -6.07% from the previous closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15338831 shares were traded. ATRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9250.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Touchon Pascal sold 29,766 shares for $2.04 per share. The transaction valued at 60,633 led to the insider holds 720,962 shares of the business.

Banard Charlene A. sold 19,040 shares of ATRA for $38,784 on May 16. The EVP, Chief Technical Officer now owns 276,010 shares after completing the transaction at $2.04 per share. On May 16, another insider, Murugan Amar, who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 8,389 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 17,089 and left with 270,945 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATRA now has a Market Capitalization of 196.92M and an Enterprise Value of 46.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATRA has reached a high of $9.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3204, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5877.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATRA traded about 1.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATRA traded about 3.72M shares per day. A total of 103.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.28M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.98% stake in the company. Shares short for ATRA as of May 30, 2023 were 12.62M with a Short Ratio of 12.62M, compared to 17.79M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.88% and a Short% of Float of 13.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.3 and -$3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.67. EPS for the following year is -$1.9, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.57 and -$2.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.57M, down -75.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.11M and the low estimate is $2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 194.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.