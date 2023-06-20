Understanding Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)’s financial health through ratios

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) closed the day trading at $5.62 down -2.09% from the previous closing price of $5.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693104 shares were traded. GFAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GFAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFAI now has a Market Capitalization of 38.55M and an Enterprise Value of 59.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has reached a high of $36.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.24.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GFAI traded about 4.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GFAI traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 6.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.76M. Insiders hold about 26.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GFAI as of May 30, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 126.93k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.95% and a Short% of Float of 17.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.