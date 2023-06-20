Understanding IonQ Inc. (IONQ)’s financial health through ratios

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) closed the day trading at $9.70 down -2.41% from the previous closing price of $9.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5929945 shares were traded. IONQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IONQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.30 and its Current Ratio is at 19.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Monroe Christopher sold 200,000 shares for $10.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,150,000 led to the insider holds 2,056,254 shares of the business.

Chapman Peter Hume sold 11,726 shares of IONQ for $123,358 on May 25. The President and CEO now owns 495,900 shares after completing the transaction at $10.52 per share. On May 25, another insider, Babinski Laurie A., who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 7,884 shares for $10.52 each. As a result, the insider received 82,940 and left with 246,889 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONQ now has a Market Capitalization of 1.95B and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 148.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 116.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has reached a high of $11.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IONQ traded about 8.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IONQ traded about 9.93M shares per day. A total of 200.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.36M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IONQ as of May 30, 2023 were 21.71M with a Short Ratio of 21.71M, compared to 22.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.80% and a Short% of Float of 13.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $4.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.54M to a low estimate of $4.3M. As of the current estimate, IonQ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.61M, an estimated increase of 66.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.13M, up 71.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50M and the low estimate is $27.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.