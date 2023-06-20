Understanding OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) through its ratios

In the latest session, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) closed at $0.22 up 1.71% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0073 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3057309 shares were traded. ONCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2010.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on March 08, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when DelAversano Robert J sold 40 shares for $1.37 per share. The transaction valued at 55 led to the insider holds 1,008 shares of the business.

DelAversano Robert J sold 283 shares of ONCS for $105 on Nov 04. The VP, Finance now owns 22,975 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, DelAversano Robert J, who serves as the VP, Finance of the company, sold 284 shares for $0.71 each. As a result, the insider received 202 and left with 23,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONCS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32M and an Enterprise Value of 1.10M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONCS has reached a high of $20.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7050, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9877.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ONCS has traded an average of 947.27K shares per day and 892.97k over the past ten days. A total of 5.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.43M. Insiders hold about 28.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ONCS as of May 30, 2023 were 192.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 134.99k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$5.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.