Understanding Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) through its ratios

In the latest session, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) closed at $2.23 down -12.20% from its previous closing price of $2.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1333519 shares were traded. RENT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rent the Runway Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Rau Andrew sold 2,131 shares for $2.08 per share. The transaction valued at 4,440 led to the insider holds 287,294 shares of the business.

Hyman Jennifer sold 9,385 shares of RENT for $21,351 on May 03. The CEO & Chair now owns 1,329,369 shares after completing the transaction at $2.27 per share. On May 03, another insider, Donato Brian, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 4,585 shares for $2.34 each. As a result, the insider received 10,729 and left with 771,635 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RENT now has a Market Capitalization of 150.13M and an Enterprise Value of 331.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $5.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5156, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7470.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RENT has traded an average of 778.28K shares per day and 1.5M over the past ten days. A total of 65.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of May 30, 2023 were 6.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.32M, compared to 6.83M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.41% and a Short% of Float of 11.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.71. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$1.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $78.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $78.8M to a low estimate of $77.3M. As of the current estimate, Rent the Runway Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.5M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RENT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.4M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $380.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $393.6M and the low estimate is $352.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.