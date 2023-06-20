Understanding TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) through its ratios

In the latest session, TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) closed at $98.03 down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $98.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598256 shares were traded. TNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TriNet Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on May 12, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $115.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Goldfield Burton M. sold 6,250 shares for $91.33 per share. The transaction valued at 570,798 led to the insider holds 181,863 shares of the business.

Warren Alexander G. sold 2,442 shares of TNET for $221,332 on May 18. The SVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 39,058 shares after completing the transaction at $90.64 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Goldfield Burton M., who serves as the PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $90.14 each. As a result, the insider received 563,376 and left with 187,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNET now has a Market Capitalization of 5.82B and an Enterprise Value of 5.87B. As of this moment, TriNet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TNET is 1.17, which has changed by 34.90% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 17.13% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TNET has reached a high of $111.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNET has traded an average of 403.84K shares per day and 662.8k over the past ten days. A total of 60.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.20M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TNET as of May 30, 2023 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 2.62M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.23% and a Short% of Float of 6.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.63 and $5.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.11. EPS for the following year is $6.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.14 and $5.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.2B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, TriNet Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.2B, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of $0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.88B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.58B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.