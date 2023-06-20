Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)

In the latest session, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) closed at $0.94 down -4.39% from its previous closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0434 from its previous closing price. On the day, 747190 shares were traded. CRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9450.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Charge Enterprises Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when JACOBS GARY N bought 2,000 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 1,960 led to the insider holds 22,000 shares of the business.

JACOBS GARY N bought 1,000 shares of CRGE for $1,010 on May 26. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On May 25, another insider, JACOBS GARY N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,050 and bolstered with 19,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRGE now has a Market Capitalization of 203.27M and an Enterprise Value of 205.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGE has reached a high of $6.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0303, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4978.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRGE has traded an average of 465.26K shares per day and 372.88k over the past ten days. A total of 202.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGE as of May 30, 2023 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.78M, compared to 4.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $752.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $749.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $750.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $697.83M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $765.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $766.9M and the low estimate is $763.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.