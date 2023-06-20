Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) closed at $10.28 in the last session, down -4.99% from day before closing price of $10.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1414424 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VSTM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on June 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Calkins Daniel sold 75 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 28 led to the insider holds 101,397 shares of the business.

Calkins Daniel sold 378 shares of VSTM for $159 on Mar 24. The Vice President of Finance now owns 101,472 shares after completing the transaction at $0.42 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Stuglik Brian M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,508 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider received 1,508 and left with 1,112,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSTM now has a Market Capitalization of 171.58M and an Enterprise Value of 124.47M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $17.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VSTM traded on average about 242.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 408.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.59M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of May 30, 2023 were 221.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 104.3k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.05 and a low estimate of -$1.32, while EPS last year was -$1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.24, with high estimates of -$1.03 and low estimates of -$1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.12 and -$4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.18. EPS for the following year is -$4.5, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.36 and -$7.08.