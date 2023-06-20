Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) closed at $21.08 in the last session, down -6.14% from day before closing price of $22.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7115971 shares were traded.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VKTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Rowland Charles A Jr sold 40,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

MACARTNEY LAWSON sold 16,000 shares of VKTX for $384,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 47,965 shares after completing the transaction at $24.00 per share. On May 01, another insider, Lian Brian, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $22.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,010,250 and left with 2,197,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.10B and an Enterprise Value of 1.97B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $25.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VKTX traded on average about 4.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.03M. Insiders hold about 6.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of May 30, 2023 were 11.89M with a Short Ratio of 11.89M, compared to 11.59M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.91% and a Short% of Float of 13.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.24.