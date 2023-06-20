vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) was $0.80 for the day, up 5.21% from the previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0396 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2451704 shares were traded. VTVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7311.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when FRY JOHN A bought 40,461 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 33,773 led to the insider holds 61,000 shares of the business.

FRY JOHN A bought 20,539 shares of VTVT for $16,969 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 20,539 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTVT now has a Market Capitalization of 65.15M and an Enterprise Value of 46.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4419.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.60k whereas that against EBITDA is -2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTVT has reached a high of $1.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8017, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8491.

Shares Statistics:

VTVT traded an average of 82.20K shares per day over the past three months and 297.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.95M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VTVT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 1.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.33.