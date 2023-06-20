Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) was $3.98 for the day, up 1.79% from the previous closing price of $3.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725901 shares were traded. WVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6600.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WVE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when BOLNO PAUL sold 29,400 shares for $4.04 per share. The transaction valued at 118,776 led to the insider holds 407,425 shares of the business.

Francis Chris sold 10,258 shares of WVE for $41,340 on Feb 16. The insider now owns 79,714 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Vargeese Chandra, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,249 shares for $4.03 each. As a result, the insider received 41,303 and left with 106,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WVE now has a Market Capitalization of 390.04M and an Enterprise Value of 219.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.51.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WVE is -0.91, which has changed by 93.20% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 17.13% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WVE has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0508, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3262.

Shares Statistics:

WVE traded an average of 331.52K shares per day over the past three months and 273.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Insiders hold about 25.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WVE as of May 30, 2023 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 1.95M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15M to a low estimate of $250k. As of the current estimate, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $375k, an estimated increase of 1,596.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.09M, an increase of 2,387.70% over than the figure of $1,596.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300k.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65M, up 828.50% from the average estimate.