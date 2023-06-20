Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) closed at $1.00 in the last session, down -0.99% from day before closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5335817 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YSG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YSG now has a Market Capitalization of 559.06M and an Enterprise Value of 226.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YSG has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0068, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2415.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YSG traded on average about 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 559.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.31M. Insiders hold about 5.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for YSG as of May 30, 2023 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 3.98M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $114.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $114.85M to a low estimate of $114.85M. As of the current estimate, Yatsen Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $132.25M, an estimated decrease of -13.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $593.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $513.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $553.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $536.22M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $629.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $713.23M and the low estimate is $546.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.