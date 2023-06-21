0 analysts offer recommendations for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) stock

The price of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) closed at $24.66 in the last session, down -5.19% from day before closing price of $26.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7777415 shares were traded. GPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GPK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $25 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Scherger Stephen R. sold 160,492 shares for $25.81 per share. The transaction valued at 4,142,299 led to the insider holds 427,548 shares of the business.

Yost Joseph P sold 60,000 shares of GPK for $1,439,400 on Feb 28. The EVP & President, International now owns 209,250 shares after completing the transaction at $23.99 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Wentworth Lynn A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 24,200 shares for $22.46 each. As a result, the insider received 543,532 and left with 92,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPK now has a Market Capitalization of 7.57B and an Enterprise Value of 12.98B. As of this moment, Graphic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPK has reached a high of $27.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GPK traded on average about 3.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 308.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GPK as of May 30, 2023 were 9.06M with a Short Ratio of 9.06M, compared to 8.58M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GPK is 0.40, which was 0.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85. The current Payout Ratio is 17.40% for GPK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2000 when the company split stock in a 9:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.57B to a low estimate of $2.47B. As of the current estimate, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s year-ago sales were $2.36B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.58B, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.52B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.44B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.85B and the low estimate is $9.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.