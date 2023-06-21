4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) was $20.94 for the day, up 2.00% from the previous closing price of $20.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 409046 shares were traded. FDMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FDMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 18.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Bizily Scott sold 3,750 shares for $20.85 per share. The transaction valued at 78,188 led to the insider holds 1,737 shares of the business.

Bizily Scott sold 2,247 shares of FDMT for $41,143 on Jun 01. The Chief Legal and HR Officer now owns 1,737 shares after completing the transaction at $18.31 per share. On May 09, another insider, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 850,000 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,600,000 and bolstered with 4,787,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDMT now has a Market Capitalization of 876.56M and an Enterprise Value of 691.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 401.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 313.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $26.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.77.

Shares Statistics:

FDMT traded an average of 640.09K shares per day over the past three months and 916.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.66M. Insiders hold about 9.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of May 30, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 2.84M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.43% and a Short% of Float of 9.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.58 and -$3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.18. EPS for the following year is -$3.38, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.67 and -$4.17.