A glimpse at Royal Gold Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) was $113.27 for the day, down -3.69% from the previous closing price of $117.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654356 shares were traded. RGLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RGLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Isto Mark sold 9,660 shares for $141.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,370,657 led to the insider holds 30,437 shares of the business.

Hayes William M. sold 2,140 shares of RGLD for $304,950 on May 08. The Director now owns 9,832 shares after completing the transaction at $142.50 per share. On May 08, another insider, Breeze Daniel, who serves as the VP Corp Dev of RGLD Gold AG of the company, sold 2,095 shares for $141.92 each. As a result, the insider received 297,322 and left with 11,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGLD now has a Market Capitalization of 7.44B and an Enterprise Value of 7.81B. As of this moment, Royal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGLD has reached a high of $147.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.68.

Shares Statistics:

RGLD traded an average of 460.39K shares per day over the past three months and 565.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RGLD as of May 30, 2023 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 2.69M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.48, RGLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.09.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $3.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.29 and $3.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.63M to a low estimate of $131M. As of the current estimate, Royal Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.44M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.5M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $696M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $619M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $653.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $603.21M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $709.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $818M and the low estimate is $626M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.