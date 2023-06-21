A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

As of close of business last night, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.07, down -5.15% from its previous closing price of $13.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1668922 shares were traded. MRVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRVI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on May 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $18 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRVI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. As of this moment, Maravai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVI has reached a high of $30.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRVI traded 2.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.14% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVI as of May 30, 2023 were 6.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.32M, compared to 6M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $72.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.6M to a low estimate of $69M. As of the current estimate, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.73M, an estimated decrease of -70.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.66M, a decrease of -41.10% over than the figure of -$70.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.93M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $419.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $405.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $883M, down -54.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $450.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $493.9M and the low estimate is $393.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.