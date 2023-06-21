Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Stock Closes up 1.89% on Tuesday Trading

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) closed the day trading at $5.38 up 1.89% from the previous closing price of $5.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1846591 shares were traded. AMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.18.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when GSO Altus Holdings LP bought 45,000 shares for $5.47 per share. The transaction valued at 246,177 led to the insider holds 21,116,125 shares of the business.

Weber Dustin sold 225,000 shares of AMPS for $1,228,410 on Jun 14. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 1,960,276 shares after completing the transaction at $5.46 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Savino Anthony, who serves as the COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $5.36 each. As a result, the insider received 134,075 and left with 4,017,261 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPS now has a Market Capitalization of 861.86M and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPS has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMPS traded about 1.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMPS traded about 1.81M shares per day. A total of 158.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.65M. Insiders hold about 49.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPS as of May 30, 2023 were 5.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 4.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $44.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.61M to a low estimate of $42.1M. As of the current estimate, Altus Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.76M, an estimated increase of 79.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.55M, an increase of 75.90% less than the figure of $79.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $172.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.16M, up 70.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $283M and the low estimate is $244.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.