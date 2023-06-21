Analysts predict EPS of -$0.17 for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s current quarter

After finishing at $8.57 in the prior trading day, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) closed at $8.41, down -1.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 951455 shares were traded. AVXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVXL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVXL now has a Market Capitalization of 679.85M and an Enterprise Value of 526.38M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVXL has reached a high of $15.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.61M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVXL as of May 30, 2023 were 16.51M with a Short Ratio of 16.51M, compared to 14.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.42% and a Short% of Float of 21.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.94.