Analysts predict EPS of $0.21 for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)’s current quarter

After finishing at $23.07 in the prior trading day, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) closed at $22.59, down -2.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5691711 shares were traded. KSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.17.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KSS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on June 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $30 from $23 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Kingsbury Thomas bought 92,500 shares for $21.82 per share. The transaction valued at 2,018,350 led to the insider holds 228,993 shares of the business.

SCHLIFSKE JOHN E. bought 3,413 shares of KSS for $99,967 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 46,937 shares after completing the transaction at $29.29 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, PRISING JONAS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $29.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 296,694 and bolstered with 60,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 10.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSS has reached a high of $43.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.65M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KSS as of May 30, 2023 were 23.58M with a Short Ratio of 23.58M, compared to 21.07M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.32% and a Short% of Float of 24.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KSS’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.00, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.12.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3.69B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.72B to a low estimate of $3.64B. As of the current estimate, Kohl’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.86B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.16B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.16B and the low estimate is $16.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.