Analysts provide stock recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) closed the day trading at $56.89 down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $57.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1089676 shares were traded. CRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRSP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, William Blair on May 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares for $64.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,621,894 led to the insider holds 387,377 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares of CRSP for $1,266,638 on Apr 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 387,377 shares after completing the transaction at $50.67 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Kulkarni Samarth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $44.46 each. As a result, the insider received 1,111,504 and left with 387,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRSP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.49B and an Enterprise Value of 2.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 45.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSP has reached a high of $86.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRSP traded about 1.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRSP traded about 1.58M shares per day. A total of 78.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.23M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSP as of May 30, 2023 were 12.19M with a Short Ratio of 12.19M, compared to 13.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.45% and a Short% of Float of 15.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.56 and a low estimate of -$2.32, while EPS last year was -$2.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.04, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.17 and -$8.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.19. EPS for the following year is -$6.82, with 27 analysts recommending between $1.55 and -$12.73.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $461.4M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.