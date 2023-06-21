Analyzing First Solar Inc. (FSLR)’s quick and current ratios

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) closed the day trading at $186.10 down -1.53% from the previous closing price of $188.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2076288 shares were traded. FSLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $190.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $184.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FSLR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Widmar Mark R sold 39,948 shares for $199.97 per share. The transaction valued at 7,988,402 led to the insider holds 90,163 shares of the business.

Sweeney Michael T sold 7,000 shares of FSLR for $1,435,980 on May 22. The Director now owns 19,647 shares after completing the transaction at $205.14 per share. On May 16, another insider, POST WILLIAM J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $218.52 each. As a result, the insider received 2,185,200 and left with 24,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSLR now has a Market Capitalization of 19.88B and an Enterprise Value of 17.98B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 482.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 85.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $232.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 199.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 171.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FSLR traded about 2.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FSLR traded about 1.75M shares per day. A total of 106.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.07M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of May 30, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 3.61M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $3.56 and low estimates of $2.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.9 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.25. EPS for the following year is $12.85, with 25 analysts recommending between $15.54 and $10.03.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $731.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $827.53M to a low estimate of $687.5M. As of the current estimate, First Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $620.96M, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 34.60% over than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $882.2M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.96B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.