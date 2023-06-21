Analyzing FREYR Battery (FREY)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, FREYR Battery’s stock clocked out at $7.47, down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $7.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1244078 shares were traded. FREY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FREY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FREY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 672.98M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FREY traded 2.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.61M. Insiders hold about 16.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FREY as of May 30, 2023 were 53.98k with a Short Ratio of 12.83M, compared to 11.58M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$2.47.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113.27M and the low estimate is $73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9,351.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.