Analyzing Olo Inc. (OLO)’s quick and current ratios

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) closed the day trading at $7.07 down -0.84% from the previous closing price of $7.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653100 shares were traded. OLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OLO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1691.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Glass Noah H. sold 8,334 shares for $7.28 per share. The transaction valued at 60,700 led to the insider holds 302,546 shares of the business.

Benevides Peter J. sold 7,892 shares of OLO for $57,463 on Jun 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 374,081 shares after completing the transaction at $7.28 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Panama Diego, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 2,785 shares for $7.29 each. As a result, the insider received 20,293 and left with 675,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 741.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLO has reached a high of $14.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OLO traded about 941.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OLO traded about 883.74k shares per day. A total of 161.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.21M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OLO as of May 30, 2023 were 10.62M with a Short Ratio of 10.62M, compared to 11.52M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.55% and a Short% of Float of 13.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $53.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.3M to a low estimate of $53M. As of the current estimate, Olo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.6M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.52M, an increase of 17.00% over than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $53.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $216.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.4M, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260M and the low estimate is $245.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.