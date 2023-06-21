Analyzing TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, TPI Composites Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.72, down -2.46% from its previous closing price of $10.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 899727 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.60.

To gain a deeper understanding of TPIC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Lavine Jerrold I sold 19,040 shares for $11.14 per share. The transaction valued at 212,176 led to the insider holds 19,043 shares of the business.

BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 each. As a result, the insider received 74,710,392 and left with 12,263 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPIC now has a Market Capitalization of 455.38M and an Enterprise Value of 633.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.45.

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.88.

It appears that TPIC traded 951.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 719.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.93M. Insiders hold about 2.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of May 30, 2023 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 8.41M, compared to 8.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.80% and a Short% of Float of 20.55%.

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.19 and -$1.44.

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $406.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $430.71M to a low estimate of $397.3M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $452.37M, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $417.97M, a decrease of -11.50% less than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $431.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.