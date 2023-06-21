Angi Inc. (ANGI) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $3.23

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) closed the day trading at $3.23 down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515529 shares were traded. ANGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2050.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANGI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.75 from $2 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Shanmugasundaram Kulesh sold 48,164 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 144,492 led to the insider holds 22,416 shares of the business.

Shanmugasundaram Kulesh sold 6 shares of ANGI for $18 on Jan 30. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 70,580 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 400 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,200 and left with 70,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANGI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.64B and an Enterprise Value of 1.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 324.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has reached a high of $6.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7680, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5873.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANGI traded about 568.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANGI traded about 550.3k shares per day. A total of 505.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.32M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGI as of May 30, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 6.98M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 8.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $402.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $411M to a low estimate of $399.47M. As of the current estimate, Angi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $515.78M, an estimated decrease of -21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $405.89M, a decrease of -18.50% over than the figure of -$21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $415.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $398M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, down -17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.