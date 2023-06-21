Are Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares too expensive at this price?

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) closed the day trading at $55.05 up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $54.60. On the day, 584600 shares were traded. AKRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AKRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $65 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Graham G. Walmsley bought 400,000 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,400,000 led to the insider holds 400,000 shares of the business.

Cheng Andrew sold 1,613 shares of AKRO for $88,973 on Jun 13. The President & CEO now owns 407,680 shares after completing the transaction at $55.16 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, White William Richard, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 606 shares for $55.16 each. As a result, the insider received 33,427 and left with 22,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKRO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.05B and an Enterprise Value of 2.73B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $58.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AKRO traded about 703.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AKRO traded about 696.29k shares per day. A total of 46.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.37M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKRO as of May 30, 2023 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.69M, compared to 4.65M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 8.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.78. EPS for the following year is -$3.36, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.63 and -$4.1.