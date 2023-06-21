Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) was $154.50 for the day, down -2.09% from the previous closing price of $157.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4366372 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $159.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $153.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ANET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Sadana Anshul sold 20,400 shares for $160.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,272,426 led to the insider holds 43,586 shares of the business.

Duda Kenneth sold 20,000 shares of ANET for $3,331,245 on Jun 12. The CTO and SVP Software Eng. now owns 3,244 shares after completing the transaction at $166.56 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Duda Kenneth, who serves as the CTO and SVP Software Eng. of the company, sold 19,500 shares for $166.56 each. As a result, the insider received 3,247,967 and left with 226,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANET now has a Market Capitalization of 47.63B and an Enterprise Value of 44.35B. As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $178.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 153.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.40.

Shares Statistics:

ANET traded an average of 3.29M shares per day over the past three months and 3.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 306.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of May 30, 2023 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.45M, compared to 4.04M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.83 and $5.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.09. EPS for the following year is $6.75, with 21 analysts recommending between $12.28 and $6.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.38B, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.51B and the low estimate is $5.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.