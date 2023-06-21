As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) offers stability

After finishing at $19.54 in the prior trading day, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) closed at $20.10, up 2.87%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531981 shares were traded. GIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GIII by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $14 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 3,250 shares for $15.53 per share. The transaction valued at 50,472 led to the insider holds 44,871 shares of the business.

GOLDFARB MORRIS bought 250,000 shares of GIII for $3,135,000 on Dec 05. The CEO now owns 2,094,964 shares after completing the transaction at $12.54 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Goldfarb Jeffrey David, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 19,000 shares for $12.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 246,240 and bolstered with 491,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIII now has a Market Capitalization of 916.43M and an Enterprise Value of 1.42B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIII has reached a high of $25.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 600.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 849.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.26M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GIII as of May 30, 2023 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 3.7M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.60% and a Short% of Float of 13.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.88 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.26 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $589.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $597M to a low estimate of $571.5M. As of the current estimate, G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $605.24M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.38B and the low estimate is $3.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.