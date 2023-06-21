Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) Shares Decline by -6.54% to Close at $2.00

As of close of business last night, Asset Entities Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.00, down -6.54% from its previous closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1447863 shares were traded. ASST stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.90 and its Current Ratio is at 31.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASST now has a Market Capitalization of 27.32M and an Enterprise Value of 27.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 89.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 98.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASST has reached a high of $6.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1261, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4162.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASST traded 2.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.22M. Shares short for ASST as of May 30, 2023 were 34.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 48.85k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.