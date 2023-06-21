Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) was $28.10 for the day, down -3.14% from the previous closing price of $29.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 669630 shares were traded. AUB stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AUB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on April 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $36 from $42 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Ellett Frank Russell bought 5,000 shares for $34.53 per share. The transaction valued at 172,642 led to the insider holds 37,313 shares of the business.

Ellett Frank Russell bought 5,000 shares of AUB for $175,167 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 32,313 shares after completing the transaction at $35.03 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Ellett Frank Russell, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $34.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 349,800 and bolstered with 27,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.11B. As of this moment, Atlantic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUB has reached a high of $41.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.37.

Shares Statistics:

AUB traded an average of 837.63K shares per day over the past three months and 648.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.14M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AUB as of May 30, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 4.09M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.18, AUB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.10. The current Payout Ratio is 41.10% for AUB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.38M to a low estimate of $176.3M. As of the current estimate, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s year-ago sales were $177.05M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.96M, an increase of 0.90% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $178.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $716M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $702.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $709.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $702.78M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $730.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $746.4M and the low estimate is $706.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.