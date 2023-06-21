Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $16.03

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) closed the day trading at $16.03 down -3.49% from the previous closing price of $16.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655404 shares were traded. CDMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDMO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Hancock Richard B sold 5,000 shares for $16.37 per share. The transaction valued at 81,838 led to the insider holds 39,134 shares of the business.

Ziebell Mark R sold 25,000 shares of CDMO for $447,853 on May 01. The V. P., General Counsel now owns 40,119 shares after completing the transaction at $17.91 per share. On May 01, another insider, Hancock Richard B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $17.92 each. As a result, the insider received 89,601 and left with 39,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDMO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.00B and an Enterprise Value of 1.12B. As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 172.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 99.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDMO has reached a high of $21.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDMO traded about 507.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDMO traded about 493.37k shares per day. A total of 62.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.13% stake in the company. Shares short for CDMO as of May 30, 2023 were 6.07M with a Short Ratio of 6.07M, compared to 5.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 11.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Avid Bioservices, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $10.13 and low estimates of $1.04.

