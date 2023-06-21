B2Gold Corp. (BTG)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, B2Gold Corp.’s stock clocked out at $3.52, down -3.83% from its previous closing price of $3.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8019736 shares were traded. BTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.55B and an Enterprise Value of 3.92B. As of this moment, B2Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has reached a high of $4.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9600, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6099.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTG traded 8.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.97% stake in the company. Shares short for BTG as of May 30, 2023 were 8.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.46M, compared to 9.3M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $465.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $475M to a low estimate of $455.62M. As of the current estimate, B2Gold Corp.’s year-ago sales were $381.99M, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $506.94M, an increase of 29.10% over than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $506.94M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.