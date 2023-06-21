Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) closed the day trading at $45.82 down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $46.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751386 shares were traded. BOH stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BOH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Odeon on June 07, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when WO ROBERT W JR bought 6,500 shares for $39.85 per share. The transaction valued at 259,045 led to the insider holds 42,539 shares of the business.

Lucien Kent Thomas bought 1,000 shares of BOH for $32,290 on May 12. The Director now owns 5,500 shares after completing the transaction at $32.29 per share. On May 03, another insider, Nichols Victor K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,150 shares for $46.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,405 and bolstered with 15,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.82B. As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOH has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BOH traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BOH traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 39.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.24M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BOH as of May 30, 2023 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 5.76M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.39% and a Short% of Float of 20.98%.

Dividends & Splits

BOH’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.80, up from 2.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.53. The current Payout Ratio is 52.70% for BOH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.31. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $170.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.4M to a low estimate of $168.98M. As of the current estimate, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s year-ago sales were $175.06M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.49M, a decrease of -7.40% less than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $695.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $684.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $688.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.1M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $709.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $729.1M and the low estimate is $682.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.