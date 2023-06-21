Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $16.71 in the prior trading day, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) closed at $16.05, down -3.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16944557 shares were traded. GOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.96.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 28.24B and an Enterprise Value of 28.64B. As of this moment, Barrick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 263.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 39.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOLD has reached a high of $20.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.09M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.75B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GOLD as of May 30, 2023 were 27.67M with a Short Ratio of 27.67M, compared to 12.92M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GOLD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 264.58% for GOLD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $2.92B. As of the current estimate, Barrick Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.86B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.42B, an increase of 38.60% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.18B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.01B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.36B and the low estimate is $9.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.