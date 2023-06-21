Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) Stock Price Peaks at $0.0839 During Trading

The closing price of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) was $0.08 for the day, down -12.11% from the previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0109 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6216691 shares were traded. BDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0839 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0774.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BDRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50M and an Enterprise Value of -1.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDRX has reached a high of $20.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9742.

Shares Statistics:

BDRX traded an average of 4.47M shares per day over the past three months and 8.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.47M. Shares short for BDRX as of May 30, 2023 were 111.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 182.5k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.