Biogen Inc. (BIIB)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) closed at $293.79 in the last session, down -1.24% from day before closing price of $297.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 956242 shares were traded. BIIB stock price reached its highest trading level at $298.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $293.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIIB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $350 from $270 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Gregory Ginger sold 2,681 shares for $300.00 per share. The transaction valued at 804,300 led to the insider holds 8,483 shares of the business.

Singhal Priya sold 91 shares of BIIB for $25,217 on Apr 04. The Head of Development now owns 2,843 shares after completing the transaction at $277.11 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Singhal Priya, who serves as the Head of Development of the company, sold 568 shares for $270.06 each. As a result, the insider received 153,394 and left with 2,842 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIIB now has a Market Capitalization of 42.52B and an Enterprise Value of 44.09B. As of this moment, Biogen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIIB has reached a high of $319.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $192.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 301.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 277.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIIB traded on average about 998.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIIB as of May 30, 2023 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 25 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.17 and a low estimate of $3.07, while EPS last year was $5.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.06, with high estimates of $4.37 and low estimates of $3.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.17 and $15.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.44. EPS for the following year is $16.42, with 28 analysts recommending between $19.04 and $12.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 25 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.43B to a low estimate of $2.32B. As of the current estimate, Biogen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.59B, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.37B, a decrease of -5.70% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.25B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIIB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.17B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.2B and the low estimate is $8.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.