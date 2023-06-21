Celanese Corporation (CE) Stocks Hit Low of $107.14 Before Closing at $108.82

In the latest session, Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) closed at $108.82 down -4.54% from its previous closing price of $114.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1529619 shares were traded. CE stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Celanese Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $119.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Kelly Thomas Francis bought 2,000 shares for $107.29 per share. The transaction valued at 214,580 led to the insider holds 47,165 shares of the business.

Murray Mark Christopher bought 1,008 shares of CE for $102,503 on May 12. The SVP – Acetyls now owns 11,597 shares after completing the transaction at $101.69 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Murray Mark Christopher, who serves as the SVP – Acetyls of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $117.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 140,580 and bolstered with 10,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CE now has a Market Capitalization of 11.84B and an Enterprise Value of 25.92B. As of this moment, Celanese’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CE has reached a high of $128.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CE has traded an average of 1.34M shares per day and 1.6M over the past ten days. A total of 108.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CE as of May 30, 2023 were 4.71M with a Short Ratio of 4.71M, compared to 3.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CE is 2.80, from 2.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.15.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.09 and a low estimate of $2.2, while EPS last year was $4.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.24, with high estimates of $4.03 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.3 and $9.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.08. EPS for the following year is $13.98, with 22 analysts recommending between $15.39 and $11.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.97B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.3B to a low estimate of $2.62B. As of the current estimate, Celanese Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.49B, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.12B, an increase of 38.20% over than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.88B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.67B, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.22B and the low estimate is $11.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.